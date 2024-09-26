The situation in the energy sector has stabilized due to imports - State Energy Supervision

Every day, Ukraine attracts about 1,500 megawatts of electricity imports from its neighbors, which gives it a certain opportunity to balance the system and provide consumers with light. This was stated by the acting head of the State Energy Supervision Service, Anatoliy Zamulko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We did not use schedules. We can say that our generation situation has stabilized to some extent. We are quite actively attracting imports from our neighbors. Every day we have about 1,500 megawatts of imports, which gives us a certain opportunity to balance the system and supply our consumers - Zamulko said.

Recall

Due to shelling and hostilities on September 25, there were blackouts in 11 regions, and at night Russia attacked power facilities in several regions with drones. Today, no blackout schedules are planned, but consumption is growing.