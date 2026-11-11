$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
05:19 PM • 218 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:47 PM • 5760 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
04:05 PM • 13131 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
02:43 PM • 18295 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 13547 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
02:06 PM • 11541 views
Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states
01:57 PM • 12880 views
Yermak was allowed to travel throughout Ukraine during the investigation
01:48 PM • 12192 views
Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin
01:05 PM • 13041 views
"The path is narrowing": Reuters points to skepticism in the EU about Ukraine joining quickly
11:49 AM • 16335 views
Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FTNovember 11, 07:22 AM • 5678 views
Ukraine seeks 10 years of support for an 800,000-strong army after the war - AFPNovember 11, 07:49 AM • 16170 views
Ukraine rejected a new U.S. proposal regarding the borders - TelegraphNovember 11, 09:41 AM • 5240 views
Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concludedNovember 11, 10:26 AM • 13326 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 14511 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers04:47 PM • 5782 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished04:05 PM • 13137 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto02:43 PM • 18296 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 51255 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 57432 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Oleh Kiper
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 14541 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 33087 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 30092 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 26947 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 27535 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Technology
BM-30 Smerch

The Russian ambassador to the United States has died suddenly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2598 views

The Russian ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, suddenly died on November 11 at the age of 66.

The Russian ambassador to the United States has died suddenly
Alexander Darchiev

Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has suddenly died at the age of 67, UNN reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On November 11, Alexander Darchiev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America, suddenly died at the age of 67 

- the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that "a top-level specialist and brilliant Americanist, Darchiev worked in one of the most important areas of Russia's foreign policy."

We would add

As the media reported, d during the last decade of the Soviet Union, Darchiev worked as a researcher at the state Institute of the USA and Canada, where he wrote a dissertation on the role of "left-liberal forces" in U.S. society and politics in the 1970s and 1980s.

He worked twice at Russia's embassy in Washington—from 1997 to 2002 and from 2005 to 2010—and from 2014 to 2021 he served as ambassador to Canada, while relations between Moscow and the West steadily deteriorated following Russia's occupation of Crimea and the instigation of the war in Donbas.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United States