Alexander Darchiev

Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has suddenly died at the age of 67, UNN reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On November 11, Alexander Darchiev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America, suddenly died at the age of 67 - the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that "a top-level specialist and brilliant Americanist, Darchiev worked in one of the most important areas of Russia's foreign policy."

We would add

As the media reported, d during the last decade of the Soviet Union, Darchiev worked as a researcher at the state Institute of the USA and Canada, where he wrote a dissertation on the role of "left-liberal forces" in U.S. society and politics in the 1970s and 1980s.

He worked twice at Russia's embassy in Washington—from 1997 to 2002 and from 2005 to 2010—and from 2014 to 2021 he served as ambassador to Canada, while relations between Moscow and the West steadily deteriorated following Russia's occupation of Crimea and the instigation of the war in Donbas.