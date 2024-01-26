The registry of corrupt officials is closed for less than a day for maintenance - NACP

Access to the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses will be closed for one day due to technical work. The NACP press service warned about this, UNN reports.

On January 30, 2024, from 9:00 to 18:00, access to the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses in connection with hardware maintenance will be restricted. ... We apologize for the inconvenience and ask users to take this into account when planning their work with the Register. - the NACP reported.

According to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, access to the public part of the Register of Offenders will be unavailable on Tuesday, January 30. This includes the service for obtaining information from it.

Electronic information interaction between the Registry and the electronic procurement system will also not work.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk reported that the agency predicts that potentially the most risky declarations will be submitted at the end of January, when the declaration campaign is coming to an end.

