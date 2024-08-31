The race “Honoring the Warriors, Running for the Heroes of Ukraine!” took place in Brovary

The patriotic race was attended by more than 300 participants from the Brovary and Svativ communities. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Today, on August 31, residents of the Brovary community had the opportunity to join the annual All-Ukrainian Patriotic Race, which has been held for the seventh year in a row to honor the memory of soldiers who died for Ukraine.

More than 300 participants from the Brovary and Svatovo communities took part in a symbolic race in our Peremoha Park today. Each of them had a number on their clothes with the name of a familiar or a stranger, a Defender or a Defenderess - Ihor Sapozhko wrote.

Drones, special equipment, and an ambulance: Brovary community hands over another batch of aid to Ukrainian army (video)