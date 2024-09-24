Public Council under ARMA has declared the agency's work non-transparent and resigned its powers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100335 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107400 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173339 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141200 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175438 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47919 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114828 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67364 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73773 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41342 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175438 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202723 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191555 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143573 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139338 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156123 views
Actual
Public Council under ARMA has declared the agency's work non-transparent and resigned its powers

Public Council under ARMA has declared the agency's work non-transparent and resigned its powers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 186479 views

The Public Council under the ARMA declared that the agency's work was not transparent and resigned.

The Public Council under the ARMA accused the agency of non-transparency and creating artificial obstacles to their work and resigned. This is stated in the minutes of the council meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, on September 23, a meeting of the ARMA Public Council was held, attended by all five of its members. Ihor Chobitko, Chairman of the Public Council, said that the other day the management had deprived him of the opportunity to attend the meeting, which discussed the ARMA budget for 2025. In general, he noted that the transparency of the agency's activities remains at an unsatisfactory level and stated that the council is currently unable to exercise public control over the spending of funds from the state budget on ARMA, the selection of legal entities to sell assets, and the effectiveness of asset management. In order to fulfill these functions, the public council has repeatedly requested access to relevant documents and materials from ARMA, but has been denied such access.

Other members of the public council also emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to public control over their activities.

"Dmytro Hromakov said that he has repeatedly received requests from media representatives regarding ARMA's activities, but due to the failure to provide information and documents at the request of the public council, it is virtually impossible to inform the public on certain issues with reference to the relevant documents, which does not facilitate the exercise of the constitutional right of citizens to access information and participation in the management of public affairs, as well as public control over the National Agency," the minutes of the meeting read.

Therefore, all five members of the ARMA Public Council decided to terminate the activities of this supervisory body and to cease their membership in it.

At the same time, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, openly ignored the commentsmade by members of the public council.

"It is worth noting that during the full-scale war against Ukraine, the stay of the leadership of the Public Council in Kharkiv, the complications arising from the power supply and, accordingly, the ability to promptly work on urgent issues, in the absence of funds and funding, which was repeatedly drawn to the attention of the members of the Public Council, the possibility of constant participation in meetings of the commissions held by the National Agency offline, the previous resignation of four members of the Public Council on their own initiative, ARMA supports the decision of the general meeting and thanks the previous composition of the Public Council for the approved decisions," Duma wrote on its Telegram channel about the reason for the resignation of the public council.

This response from Olena Duma clearly indicates that we should not expect openness and transparency in ARMA's work in the near future, and that the council members will try to hide all the comments.

It is worth noting that the Public Council with this composition has been working at ARMA since January 2022, i.e. before Olena Duma was appointed as the Head of ARMA.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising