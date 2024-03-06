$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The price of A-95 gasoline increased by more than 2% in just one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22759 views

The price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine rose by more than 2% overnight amid predictions of a rise in fuel prices.

The price of A-95 gasoline increased by more than 2% in just one day

Amid forecasts of rising fuel prices, the price of A-95 rose by more than 2% per day, UNN reports .

Details

The NBU forecasts that fuel prices will rise by more than 13% in 2024, according to their Inflation Report.

The decline in global oil prices in 2023 contributed to a slowdown in fuel price growth. However, their expected increase in the spring of 2024 and a moderate decline in the future will lead to a slightly faster rise in fuel prices this year

- , the NBU believes.

Today, we see that the NBU's forecasts are coming true, as the price of A-95 rose by more than 2% in almost one day.

The average price of fuel in Ukraine as of March 6, 2024, according to Vse Azs: Fuel type Price (UAH) Price (UAH)

Premium gasoline A-95 54.99 (+0.15 kopecks) + 0.27%

Gasoline A-95 52.47 (+1 UAH 06 kopecks) +2.06% Gasoline A-92 49.15 (+0.86 kopecks) + 1.78%

Diesel fuel 51.99 (+0.15 kopecks) +0.29% Motor gas 27.47 (-0.47 kopecks) - 1.68%

We remind you

The G7 has made it clear to the EU that it has no objection to the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian diesel fuel at the level of 100-110 dollars per barrel. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
