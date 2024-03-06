The price of A-95 gasoline increased by more than 2% in just one day

Amid forecasts of rising fuel prices, the price of A-95 rose by more than 2% per day, UNN reports .

The NBU forecasts that fuel prices will rise by more than 13% in 2024, according to their Inflation Report.

The decline in global oil prices in 2023 contributed to a slowdown in fuel price growth. However, their expected increase in the spring of 2024 and a moderate decline in the future will lead to a slightly faster rise in fuel prices this year - , the NBU believes.

Today, we see that the NBU's forecasts are coming true, as the price of A-95 rose by more than 2% in almost one day.

The average price of fuel in Ukraine as of March 6, 2024, according to Vse Azs: Fuel type Price (UAH) Price (UAH)

Premium gasoline A-95 54.99 (+0.15 kopecks) + 0.27%

Gasoline A-95 52.47 (+1 UAH 06 kopecks) +2.06% Gasoline A-92 49.15 (+0.86 kopecks) + 1.78%

Diesel fuel 51.99 (+0.15 kopecks) +0.29% Motor gas 27.47 (-0.47 kopecks) - 1.68%

We remind you

The G7 has made it clear to the EU that it has no objection to the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian diesel fuel at the level of 100-110 dollars per barrel.