The pace of evacuation has slowed down, but still more than 200 people were evacuated yesterday - Syniehubov

Despite the slowdown in evacuations, more than 200 people were evacuated from Vovchansk and Lipetsk districts yesterday, bringing the total to 10,990. During the evacuations, enemy shelling resulted in the death of a police officer. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

According to Sinegubov, active fighting and street battles continue in Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to push the enemy out, evacuation is going on but slowly.

Currently, the pace of evacuation has slowed down, but still more than 200 people were evacuated yesterday from the Lipetsk and Vovchansk directions alone. Currently, 10990 people have been evacuated - he noted.

He also said that a police officer was killed yesterday during the evacuation efforts as a result of a direct hit by enemy artillery on a police car.

Recall

At least four people are dead and two more missing after the Russian army carried out at least 15 strikes in Kharkiv, according to preliminary reports.