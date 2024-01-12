The OP has provided details of the agreement between the UK and Ukraine on security cooperation

The signed agreement between the UK and Ukraine on security cooperation means, among other things, long-term support for Kyiv and the opportunity to use the best British military experience and defense production to ensure victory on the battlefield.

This was reported by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

What is inside the agreement? The main thing is long-term support for Ukraine - Yermak wrote.

He noted that the agreement is comprehensive: information security, combating propaganda, cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure, defense and military cooperation, maritime security, sanctions against the enemy and achieving a just peace, Russia's responsibility for crimes, rebuilding Ukraine, humanitarian cooperation and macroeconomic stability.

Ukraine can draw on the best of British military expertise and defense production to ensure victory on the battlefield, including in important areas such as long-range missiles, air defense, and artillery ammunition - Yermak noted.

He emphasized that the key is that any future Russian invasion would violate the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, and would seriously undermine Euro-Atlantic security, including that of the United Kingdom.

Therefore, in the event of an armed attack on Ukraine, at the request of any of the Participants, consultations will be held within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter aggression - Yermak said.

In addition, Yermak said that the United Kingdom pledges that in such circumstances, acting in accordance with its legal and constitutional requirements, it will provide Ukraine with rapid and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment in all necessary areas, and economic assistance. Sanctions will be imposed on the Russian Federation, economic and other encumbrances will be imposed.

I would add that security guarantees are a transitional stage to joining NATO. The Alliance is a key goal for Ukraine. The guarantees have been launched, after which the same agreements will be signed with our other allies - Yermak wrote.

Also on the website of the Office of the President, you can read the details of the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.