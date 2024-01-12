The OP has provided details of the agreement between the UK and Ukraine on security cooperation

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104241 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114080 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144521 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140811 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177959 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178310 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37308 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40761 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51403 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71631 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38060 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104241 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262633 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71631 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144521 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107629 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107579 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123635 views
Actual
The OP has provided details of the agreement between the UK and Ukraine on security cooperation

The OP has provided details of the agreement between the UK and Ukraine on security cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23459 views

The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement offers long-term support and defense cooperation, including advanced military equipment, to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield.

The signed agreement between the UK and Ukraine on security cooperation means, among other things, long-term support for Kyiv and the opportunity to use the best British military experience and defense production to ensure victory on the battlefield.

This was reported by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

What is inside the agreement? The main thing is long-term support for Ukraine

- Yermak wrote.

He noted that the agreement is comprehensive: information security, combating propaganda, cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure, defense and military cooperation, maritime security, sanctions against the enemy and achieving a just peace, Russia's responsibility for crimes, rebuilding Ukraine, humanitarian cooperation and macroeconomic stability.

A historic treaty: Ukraine and Britain sign security agreement in Kyiv12.01.24, 16:05 • 30416 views

Ukraine can draw on the best of British military expertise and defense production to ensure victory on the battlefield, including in important areas such as long-range missiles, air defense, and artillery ammunition

- Yermak noted.

He emphasized that the key is that  any future Russian invasion would violate the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, and would seriously undermine Euro-Atlantic security, including that of the United Kingdom.

Therefore, in the event of an armed attack on Ukraine, at the request of any of the Participants, consultations will be held within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter aggression

- Yermak said.

"Hundreds of thousands of shells and more missiles": Sunak on the largest aid package for Ukraine12.01.24, 17:20 • 101667 views

Image

In addition, Yermak said that the United Kingdom pledges that in such circumstances, acting in accordance with its legal and constitutional requirements, it will provide Ukraine with rapid and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment in all necessary areas, and economic assistance. Sanctions will be imposed on the Russian Federation, economic and other encumbrances will be imposed.

I would add that security guarantees are a transitional stage to joining NATO. The Alliance is a key goal for Ukraine. The guarantees have been launched, after which the same agreements will be signed with our other allies

- Yermak wrote.

Also on the website of the Office of the President, you can read the details of the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising