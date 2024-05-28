Soldiers Danylo and Kyrylo Yakovlevs are calling for the exclusion of Poroshenko faction MPs from the temporary special commission on fortifications. The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers reported this on their social media pages.

“We ask MPs to exclude representatives of the European Solidarity from the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Select Committee on Fortifications. Their presence there is detrimental to national security and defense,” the Armed Forces wrote.

The defenders argue that Poroshenko has no right to inspect the fortifications, because it was during his presidency that the preparation of fortifications on the border with Russia failed, and the funds allocated for this purpose were used inefficiently.

“It was during Petro Oleksiyovych's presidency that billions of hryvnias were wasted on border defense without actually building a simple dog house, as the gray-haired man likes to say... If you look at GoogleMaps for the period 2014-2019 in the eastern direction, you will see only a wall of weeds. Although in 5 years of rule, it was possible to build a wall from a zombie apocalypse movie with automatic turrets,” the military emphasize.

Danylo and Kyrylo Yakovlevs also note that between 2014 and 2019, people could be hired in Russia to guide people across the border from Russia along paths that were not controlled by anyone on the Ukrainian side.

“The border was so leaky that Poroshenko's pig farmers were smuggling scrap metal from Russia on a double bass, which they then sold to our Ukroboronprom. What prevented Poroshenko from building concrete fortresses and digging ravines for equipment during the ceasefire? Instead, 210,000 tons of ammunition flew into the air during Poroshenko's tenure. Svatove, Balakliya, Kalynivka, Ichnia... For comparison, during the five years of war during Poroshenko's term, only about seventy thousand tons of ammunition were used for combat operations in Donbas and various exercises,” the military said.

"Mr. Poroshenko, when you start talking about the new fortifications, remember that you haven't done time for the previous ones," the defenders emphasize.

Earlier, a soldier with the call sign "Stalker" said in an interview that the fortifications and fortifications built during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko and supposed to stop the Russians did not meet the level of threat, and in many important areas they did not exist at all.

As reported, the case of embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the Wall project is currently being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. According to official data, almost UAH 3 billion was spent on the construction of the Wall between 2015 and 2019.