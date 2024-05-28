The only fortification under Poroshenko is a wall of weeds - the Armed Forces ask to exclude Eurosolidarity MPs from the commission on fortifications

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40438 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100702 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172872 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164407 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222210 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76385 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110256 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35682 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49099 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85159 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208544 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234465 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221451 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40429 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25322 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30616 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110256 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112534 views
Actual
The only fortification under Poroshenko is a wall of weeds - the Armed Forces ask to exclude Eurosolidarity MPs from the commission on fortifications

The only fortification under Poroshenko is a wall of weeds - the Armed Forces ask to exclude Eurosolidarity MPs from the commission on fortifications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31578 views

Defense lawyers ask to exclude Eurosolidarity MPs from the commission on fortifications.

Soldiers Danylo and Kyrylo Yakovlevs are calling for the exclusion of Poroshenko faction MPs from the temporary special commission on fortifications. The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers reported this on their social media pages.

“We ask MPs to exclude representatives of the European Solidarity from the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Select Committee on Fortifications. Their presence there is detrimental to national security and defense,” the Armed Forces wrote.

The defenders argue that Poroshenko has no right to inspect the fortifications, because it was during his presidency that the preparation of fortifications on the border with Russia failed, and the funds allocated for this purpose were used inefficiently.

“It was during Petro Oleksiyovych's presidency that billions of hryvnias were wasted on border defense without actually building a simple dog house, as the gray-haired man likes to say... If you look at GoogleMaps for the period 2014-2019 in the eastern direction, you will see only a wall of weeds. Although in 5 years of rule, it was possible to build a wall from a zombie apocalypse movie with automatic turrets,” the military emphasize.

Danylo and Kyrylo Yakovlevs also note that between 2014 and 2019, people could be hired in Russia to guide people across the border from Russia along paths that were not controlled by anyone on the Ukrainian side.

“The border was so leaky that Poroshenko's pig farmers were smuggling scrap metal from Russia on a double bass, which they then sold to our Ukroboronprom. What prevented Poroshenko from building concrete fortresses and digging ravines for equipment during the ceasefire? Instead, 210,000 tons of ammunition flew into the air during Poroshenko's tenure. Svatove, Balakliya, Kalynivka, Ichnia... For comparison, during the five years of war during Poroshenko's term, only about seventy thousand tons of ammunition were used for combat operations in Donbas and various exercises,” the military said.

"Mr. Poroshenko, when you start talking about the new fortifications, remember that you haven't done time for the previous ones," the defenders emphasize.

Earlier, a soldier with the call sign "Stalker" said in an interview that the fortifications and fortifications built during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko and supposed to stop the Russians did not meet the level of threat, and in many important areas they did not exist at all. 

As reported, the case of embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the Wall project is currently being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. According to official data, almost UAH 3 billion was spent on the construction of the Wall between 2015 and 2019.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising