Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4106 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 96213 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123465 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234941 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144202 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369449 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181887 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149665 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 29 - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27283 views

According to the state emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, three people were killed and 29 others were injured.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 29 - State Emergency Service

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 29 people, three people were killed. This is reported by the state emergency service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Long-Suffering Kharkiv. The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure. People lose their lives, health, and loved ones. Updated data as of 17:00: due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv, three people were killed today, 29 more were injured

- reported in the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that from the first minutes, more than 250 rescuers and police officers worked at the places of hits at different addresses. Public utilities and volunteers help to sort out the rubble, provide assistance to victims.

"Police investigators carefully examine the area, record every evidence of a groundless attack by peaceful Kharkiv residents. Psychological support, legal advice, protection of Citizens ' Property are under the attention of emergency services of the Ministry of internal affairs," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
