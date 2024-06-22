The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 29 - State Emergency Service

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 29 people, three people were killed. This is reported by the state emergency service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Long-Suffering Kharkiv. The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure. People lose their lives, health, and loved ones. Updated data as of 17:00: due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv, three people were killed today, 29 more were injured - reported in the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that from the first minutes, more than 250 rescuers and police officers worked at the places of hits at different addresses. Public utilities and volunteers help to sort out the rubble, provide assistance to victims.

"Police investigators carefully examine the area, record every evidence of a groundless attack by peaceful Kharkiv residents. Psychological support, legal advice, protection of Citizens ' Property are under the attention of emergency services of the Ministry of internal affairs," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.