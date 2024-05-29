The network reported that the case of the strike on 128 OGSHB in Zaporozhye "fell apart in court." The prosecutor general's Office responded

A number of Ukrainian media outlets, citing their own sources, said that the case of the death of soldiers of the 128th mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye "collapsed" in court. At the same time, the prosecutor general's Office stated that this information is true. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the OGPU.

Details

The information spread in Telegram channels that "the criminal case on the incident of the death of soldiers during the award ceremony in a frontline village in Zaporozhye collapsed in court" does not correspond to reality - stated in the statement of The Office of the Attorney General.

The department notes that criminal proceedings on the fact of negligent attitude to military service under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are being investigated by investigators of the state Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of the specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Eastern Region.

Now a complex of investigative actions continues, forensic examinations are scheduled

Separately, we note that an administrative protocol was drawn up against the brigade commander under Part 2 of Article 172-16 of the Code of administrative offenses of Ukraine regarding late notification of an incident - emphasized in the OGPU.

It is noted that according to the results of consideration of the protocol, the court closed the proceedings in the administrative case due to the lack of evidence of an administrative offense.

The prosecutor general's office notes that this circumstance in no way affects the state of the investigation of criminal proceedings. Also, it does not release a person from criminal liability in case of establishing and proving his guilt.

Context

The other day, information appeared on the network during the entire investigation, no suspicion was handed over to any person who may be involved in the death of military personnel in Zaporozhye.

In this regard, some publications stated that the court closed the case without even considering it, since the prosecutor's office did not provide either witness stories or testimony

Recall

In the autumn of last year, in a frontline village in Zaporizhia , a Russian Iskander missile hit a cluster of military personnel of the 128th separate Mountain assault Transcarpathian Brigade, which was lined up for celebrations for the day of Rocket Troops and artillery. as a result of the strike, 19 soldiers were killed.