The Netherlands promises Ukraine a batch of artillery shells worth 350 million euros

Ukraine will receive 152 mm caliber shells worth more than 350 million euros, which will be allocated from the International Fund to Support Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Details

In , the ministry emphasized that the exact number of 152-mm shells and the time of delivery would not be disclosed for security reasons.

But this is one of IFU's largest orders from the international arms industry - the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

The Netherlands explained that in previous shipments, Ukraine received mostly 155-mm howitzer shells, but it also has many 152-mm guns.

Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine

Addendum

The ministry also reminded that the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense is on the agenda. In particular, the Netherlands plans to transfer 3 launchers and a radar to Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry , Kaisa Ollongren, emphasizes that Ukraine's air defense should be strengthened as soon as possible.

Recall

The Netherlands will allocate 60 million euros to develop drone capabilities in Ukraine, including maritime and first-person drones, to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.