The Ministry of Reintegration has updated the list of territories occupied by Russia and those where hostilities are ongoing

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has updated the list of territories where hostilities are (were) taking place. The corresponding order signed by Iryna Vereshchuk appeared on the website of the ministry, UNN reports .

Details

According to the order of the Ministry of Reintegration of December 20, 2023, amendments to the List of territories where hostilities are (were) conducted or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation were approved.

It is noted that this List was approved in December 2022 and is periodically updated.

The Ministry of Reintegration told which categories of IDPs will automatically receive payments for another six months

Changes to the document are made in consultation with the Ministry of Defense based on proposals from the relevant regional and Kyiv city military administrations.

The updated list is available here.