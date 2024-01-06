The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the field hospitals received from the Netherlands

The National Guard of Ukraine is already using field hospitals received from the Netherlands. This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

"Field hospitals received from the Kingdom of the Netherlands are already being used for the needs of the National Guard. The hospitals are equipped with an autonomous power supply, can run on a diesel generator and have a water supply and sewage system," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the hospitals are equipped with the necessary supply of medicines and consumables, which improves the conditions of care and facilitates the work of doctors.

Recall

Last August, Estonia provided Ukraine with a field hospital.