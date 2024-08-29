The Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1170 bulletproof vests adapted for women for the first time

For the first time, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1170 women's bulletproof vests. The equipment was donated by the Global Security Sector Reform Foundation. The ceremony of handing over women's bulletproof vests with ballistic plates took place on August 28, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The bulletproof vests will be sent to the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko , this is the first time that units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have received body armor adapted for women.

These vests will significantly improve the service for women, as they are designed specifically for the female body structure. They are sufficiently protected and will be used in units that perform their functions on the front line - emphasized Kateryna Pavlichenko.

In her turn, Lisa Heike, Political Counselor at the German Embassy in Ukraine, noted that the transfer of women's bulletproof vests is the beginning of an important and completely new area of cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. She stated that Ukrainian women are now increasingly involved in security issues, so their protection should be appropriate.

The ballistic bulletproof vests will help women of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to safely perform their duties, protecting law and order and civilians in different regions of Ukraine. This personal protective equipment is specially adapted to the female body structure - Lisa Heike said .

According to the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Hennadii Fedoriuk, almost 25% of the agency's employees are women, who perform all the necessary tasks on an equal footing with men.

It is noted that these bulletproof vests consist of a rigid armor plate combined with ballistic material that provides the maximum level of protection.

