The Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1170 bulletproof vests adapted for women for the first time

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132999 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218836 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164019 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159428 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145728 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209467 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112690 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105231 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91979 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108073 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104924 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 80046 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218846 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196771 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210797 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66377 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153296 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157209 views
The Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1170 bulletproof vests adapted for women for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12447 views

Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine have received 1170 women's bulletproof vests from the Global Security Sector Reform Foundation. The bulletproof vests are adapted to the female body structure and will be distributed among the State Border Guard Service, State Emergency Service, National Guard Service and National Police.

For the first time, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1170 women's bulletproof vests. The equipment was donated by the Global Security Sector Reform Foundation. The ceremony of handing over women's bulletproof vests with ballistic plates took place on August 28, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

Details

The bulletproof vests will be sent to the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko , this is the first time that units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have received body armor adapted for women.

 These vests will significantly improve the service for women, as they are designed specifically for the female body structure. They are sufficiently protected and will be used in units that perform their functions on the front line

- emphasized Kateryna Pavlichenko.

In her turn, Lisa Heike, Political Counselor at the German Embassy in Ukraine, noted that the transfer of women's bulletproof vests is the beginning of an important and completely new area of cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. She stated that Ukrainian women are now increasingly involved in security issues, so their protection should be appropriate. 

The ballistic bulletproof vests will help women of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to safely perform their duties, protecting law and order and civilians in different regions of Ukraine. This personal protective equipment is specially adapted to the female body structure

- Lisa Heike said . 

According to the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Hennadii Fedoriuk, almost 25% of the agency's employees are women, who perform all the necessary tasks on an equal footing with men.

It is noted that these bulletproof vests consist of a rigid armor plate combined with ballistic material that provides the maximum level of protection. 

The Ministry of Defense will take into account the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military in the formation of dry rations28.08.24, 13:29 • 13320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

