The Ministry of Health told what are the symptoms of rotavirus infection, how to prevent it and how to treat it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13703 views

The ministry emphasizes that there is no specific treatment for rotavirus infection - only symptomatic treatment.

The Ministry of Health told what are the symptoms of rotavirus infection, how to prevent it and how to treat it

The Ministry of Health explained the symptoms of rotavirus infection, how to prevent it, and how to treat rotavirus infection, UNN reports .

Details

It is the most common and easily preventable intestinal infection in the world. Before science invented the vaccine, most children under 5 years of age were infected with rotavirus at least once

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that it is quite easy to catch the infection: it is not enough to wash your hands thoroughly, swim in a contaminated body of water, or come into contact with a patient.

You can also catch the infection through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects: toys, floors, furniture, clothes, food, etc.

Rotavirus can remain on surfaces for weeks and even months

- the Ministry of Health notes.

The first signs of rotavirus are a sharp rise in temperature and vomiting, followed by prolonged diarrhea.

In a healthy adult, a rotavirus infection may have only mild or no symptoms. However, for infants and young children, this disease is dangerous because of the risk of rapid dehydration. Usually, the incubation period for infection lasts 2 days. Vomiting and diarrhea can last from three to eight days

 ," the Ministry of Health added.

The ministry emphasizes that there is no specific treatment for rotavirus infection, only symptomatic treatment. Doctors prescribe polyenzyme preparations, adsorbent and astringent agents, antipyretics, and it is important to maintain the body's water and salt balance: drink plenty of water.

In case of severe disease, intravenous fluids are administered. Detoxification therapy is carried out. Antibiotics are not prescribed for rotavirus infection

- the Ministry of Health adds.

Recall

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection has been detected in Kyiv . According to the Kyiv State Food and Consumer Service, the children who fell ill were those who arrived at a hotel in the capital.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Health
Kyiv
