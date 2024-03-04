The Ministry of Health starts inspecting MACs in Kyiv due to a large number of complaints

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has signed an order to set up a working group to inspect military hospital commissions in Kyiv due to an increase in the number of complaints received. The minister reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

This decision was made due to the increase in the number of complaints we have been receiving recently. Most of them relate to very basic things that can be quickly fixed if desired. These include non-compliance with the electronic queue, the lack of basic conditions for comfortable passage of the pre-testing commission, and non-optimized routes. We start with these things. This is basic respect for people - wrote Lyashko.

The Minister of Health reminded that last year the Ministry of Health introduced a separate package under the Medical Guarantees Program, which allows persons liable for military service to undergo a medical examination in a civilian medical facility with clearly defined deadlines. However, so far, some of the MECs operate on the basis of recruitment centers, not civilian medical institutions.

In addition, according to him, the ministry does not ignore other things: extortion of bribes for taking into account all existing diseases and conditions during medical examinations, schemes of illegal transportation of men of military age across the state border or decisions to grant a deferral from the draft for health reasons, a formal approach to the preliminary medical examination of persons liable for military service, negligence of doctors, problems with appealing against conclusions.

Lyashko noted that the Ministry of Health cooperates in these matters with law enforcement and military administrations.

"The shameful cases of doctors deliberately making the wrong diagnosis or demanding bribes for the correct one must stop. Each manipulation must be properly assessed by law enforcement agencies. And we are working on this together!" the Health Minister said.

He demanded USD 5 thousand. USD for exclusion from military registration: a doctor of a military medical center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is under suspicion