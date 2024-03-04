The Ministry of Health starts inspecting MACs in Kyiv due to a large number of complaints

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23258 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 81390 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55845 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 241064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210902 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183463 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225831 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250402 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156322 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371898 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27880 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 81390 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 241064 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193015 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210902 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15551 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24112 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24391 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51950 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59444 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Ministry of Health starts inspecting MACs in Kyiv due to a large number of complaints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21908 views

The Minister of Health has signed an order to create a working group to inspect military hospital commissions in Kyiv due to the increasing number of complaints.

The Ministry of Health starts inspecting MACs in Kyiv due to a large number of complaints

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has signed an order to set up a working group to inspect military hospital commissions in Kyiv due to an increase in the number of complaints received. The minister reported this on Facebook, UNN reports. 

This decision was made due to the increase in the number of complaints we have been receiving recently. Most of them relate to very basic things that can be quickly fixed if desired. These include non-compliance with the electronic queue, the lack of basic conditions for comfortable passage of the pre-testing commission, and non-optimized routes. We start with these things. This is basic respect for people

- wrote Lyashko.

The Minister of Health reminded that last year the Ministry of Health introduced a separate package under the Medical Guarantees Program, which allows persons liable for military service to undergo a medical examination in a civilian medical facility with clearly defined deadlines. However, so far, some of the MECs operate on the basis of recruitment centers, not civilian medical institutions.

In addition, according to him, the ministry does not ignore other things:  extortion of bribes for taking into account all existing diseases and conditions during medical examinations, schemes of illegal transportation of men of military age across the state border or decisions to grant a deferral from the draft for health reasons, a formal approach to the preliminary medical examination of persons liable for military service, negligence of doctors, problems with appealing against conclusions.

Lyashko noted that the Ministry of Health cooperates in these matters  with law enforcement and military administrations.

"The shameful cases of doctors deliberately making the wrong diagnosis or demanding bribes for the correct one must stop. Each manipulation must be properly assessed by law enforcement agencies.  And we are working on this together!" the Health Minister said. 

He demanded USD 5 thousand. USD for exclusion from military registration: a doctor of a military medical center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is under suspicion01.02.24, 14:13 • 22365 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
