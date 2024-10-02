The Ministry of Ecology named the cause of air quality deterioration in Kyiv region

Fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region and the transboundary impact of dust from the Caspian lowland have caused a deterioration in air quality in Kyiv. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN writes.

"The reason is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and cross-border impact. In addition, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on October 1 and 2, dust from the Caspian lowland was expected to enter the territory of Kyiv region," the Ministry of Environment said.

Otto Stoyka, PhD, a doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and a public health expert, told a UNN journalist how to protect oneself from the effects of polluted air.