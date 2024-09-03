The mines turned out to be training mines: Sadovyi about the dangerous parcel found in Lviv hospital

The mines in the box found in Lviv's St. Luke's Hospital turned out to be training mines. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

"Experts have established that these are training mines. The law enforcement agencies are investigating who, how and for what purpose handed over this parcel to the hospital," Sadovyi said.

Recall

A parcel with objects similar to anti-tank mines was found at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv . Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that bomb squads are working at the site, and that staff and patients are safe.