The medical report on Navalny's death states that the cause of death was "natural" - spokeswoman

The medical report on the death of Alexei Navalny's mother, shown to her the day before, stated "natural causes". This was reported by the press secretary of the Russian politician Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.

According to the mother of the Russian oppositionist Lyudmila Navalnaya, she spent almost a day in the building of the IC department in Salekhard "alone with investigators and forensic experts," and the night before, on February 21, they secretly took her to the morgue, where she was allowed to see Alexei's body.

Navalnaya reported blackmail and threats from the investigators. They again refused to give her her son's body, despite the documents being ready.

"They are blackmailing me, setting conditions on where, when and how Oleksiy should be buried. This is illegal. In my presence, they receive orders, either from the Kremlin or from the Central Office of the IC. They want it to be done in secret, without a farewell. ... I do not agree to this. ... Looking me in the eye, they say that if I do not agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son's body. Investigator Voropayev openly told me: "Time is not working for you, the corpse is decomposing".

The news of Navalny's murder in penal colony No. 3 in Yamal became known on February 16. On February 20, Lyudmila Navalnaya appealed to Putin to give her the body of her dead son, and on the same day she filed a lawsuit against the inaction of the Investigative Committee. The complaint will be considered in a closed session on March 4.