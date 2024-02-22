The medical report on Navalny's death states that the cause of death was "natural" - spokeswoman

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43339 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100395 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 346729 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282521 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207038 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253883 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160018 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372673 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 95326 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 170624 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 346730 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282521 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1632 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29852 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47085 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36304 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104173 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The medical report on Navalny's death states that the cause of death was "natural" - spokeswoman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28899 views

Navalny's team reported that the causes of the Russian politician's death were listed as "natural". Navalny's mother reported blackmail and threats from the investigation. They refused to give her her son's body again, despite the documents being ready.

The medical report on Navalny's death states that the cause of death was "natural" - spokeswoman

The medical report on the death of Alexei Navalny's mother, shown to her the day before, stated "natural causes". This was reported by the press secretary of the Russian politician Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.

"The medical report on death, shown to Alexei Navalny's mother, states that the cause of death was natural," Yarmysh said.

Add

According to the mother of the Russian oppositionist Lyudmila Navalnaya, she spent almost a day in the building of the IC department in Salekhard "alone with investigators and forensic experts," and the night before, on February 21, they secretly took her to the morgue, where she was allowed to see Alexei's body.

Navalnaya reported blackmail and threats from the investigators. They again refused to give her her son's body, despite the documents being ready.

"They are blackmailing me, setting conditions on where, when and how Oleksiy should be buried. This is illegal. In my presence, they receive orders, either from the Kremlin or from the Central Office of the IC. They want it to be done in secret, without a farewell. ... I do not agree to this. ... Looking me in the eye, they say that if I do not agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son's body. Investigator Voropayev openly told me: "Time is not working for you, the corpse is decomposing".

Recall

The news of Navalny's murder in penal colony No. 3 in Yamal became known on February 16. On February 20, Lyudmila Navalnaya appealed to Putin to give her the body of her dead son, and on the same day she filed a lawsuit against the inaction of the Investigative Committee. The complaint will be considered in a closed session on March 4.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87