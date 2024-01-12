The main thing is to be fair: Zelensky on the draft law on mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not yet seen the final version of the draft law on mobilization and noted that the main thing is that it should be fair. He said this during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the question about the law on mobilization. I know that the military worked with MPs and I have not seen the final version. For me, the main thing is that this law is fair. When I see all the details, I will be able to say - Zelensky said.

Addendum

On January 11 , the government withdrew the draft law on mobilization for revision.

Subsequently, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov statedthat the Defense Ministry had prepared a new version of the law on mobilization and was ready to submit the draft law for government approval in the near future.