The head of the russian church, kirill, felt sick after the speech and was taken to an ambulance

russian patriarch kirill became ill after a speech in st. petersburg. This was reported by the russian media, UNN writes.

Details

During his speech on st. alexander nevsky square, which ended the procession, the 77-year-old kirill spoke about temptations and warned against everything Western. After the speech, the patriarch felt sick and even had to be escorted to the ambulance under his arm. The patriarch was followed by a doctor who probably accompanied him.

The russian media noted that the reason for the deterioration was the heat.

Recall

russian patriarch kirill is wanted by the SBU for supporting the war in Ukraine waged by russia. And the PACE condemned patriarch kirill and the hierarchy of the russian orthodox church as accomplices in russia's war crimes against Ukraine, accusing them of promoting the "russian world" ideology to justify the invasion and calling it a "holy war".

