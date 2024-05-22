The head of the FLA of Transcarpathia trained in a uniform with the inscription Russia: the Athletics Federation reacted

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82322 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107569 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150408 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154424 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40818 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59239 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224651 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82335 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59239 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
The head of the FLA of Transcarpathia trained in a uniform with the inscription Russia: the Athletics Federation reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18354 views

The Athletics Federation asked for a legal assessment of the actions of the president of the FLA of the Transcarpathian region Oleg Konovalenko, who was seen at a training session in a uniform with the inscription Russia allegedly joked about the separation of Transcarpathia from Ukraine.

The Athletics Federation asked for a legal assessment of the actions of the president of the FLA of the Transcarpathian region Oleg Konovalenko, who "lit up" in a video in which he trains in a uniform with the inscription "RUSSIA", and also allegedly jokes about the exclusion of Transcarpathia  from Ukraine.  the FLA called the case shameful and requiring the conclusions of the competent authorities. About it UNN reports with reference to the statement of the Athletics Federation on Facebook. 

A video is being distributed in the media and social networks showing the president of the Transcarpathian region Athletics Federation Oleg Konovalenko training in a martial arts hall in a sports shirt with the inscription "RUSSIA", and also jokes about the exclusion of Transcarpathia  from Ukraine. The appearance of such provocative videos, when the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a decade and our compatriots are dying at the hands of Russian aggressors, outrages every conscious Ukrainian. The track and field community is no exception. The above case is shameful and requires the conclusions of the competent authorities.

- FLA said in a statement.

The federation asked law enforcement agencies and special services to find out all the circumstances and give a legal assessment of such actions of Oleg Konovalenko. The Flau also noted that, for its part, they are studying the situation and preparing prompt consideration of the issue at a meeting of the competent authorities of the Federation.

"Although the Flau has no direct influence on the election and dismissal of the leadership of territorial Federations, we assure you that we will do everything possible to find out all the circumstances and make a decision within our authority," the statement reads. 

Context 

A videoshowing the president of the Transcarpathian region Athletics Federation Oleg Konovalenko training in a uniform  with the inscription Russia on his back was distributed on social networks. In another video, someone approaches him with the question: "what will we do with Transcarpathia" and he answers: "separate on ..." 

Scientist explains the symbol on Usyk's boxing gloves in the fight with Fury20.05.24, 23:47 • 27778 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarSports
ukraineUkraine

