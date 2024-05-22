The head of the FLA of Transcarpathia trained in a uniform with the inscription Russia: the Athletics Federation reacted

The Athletics Federation asked for a legal assessment of the actions of the president of the FLA of the Transcarpathian region Oleg Konovalenko, who "lit up" in a video in which he trains in a uniform with the inscription "RUSSIA", and also allegedly jokes about the exclusion of Transcarpathia from Ukraine. the FLA called the case shameful and requiring the conclusions of the competent authorities. About it UNN reports with reference to the statement of the Athletics Federation on Facebook.

A video is being distributed in the media and social networks showing the president of the Transcarpathian region Athletics Federation Oleg Konovalenko training in a martial arts hall in a sports shirt with the inscription "RUSSIA", and also jokes about the exclusion of Transcarpathia from Ukraine. The appearance of such provocative videos, when the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a decade and our compatriots are dying at the hands of Russian aggressors, outrages every conscious Ukrainian. The track and field community is no exception. The above case is shameful and requires the conclusions of the competent authorities. - FLA said in a statement.

The federation asked law enforcement agencies and special services to find out all the circumstances and give a legal assessment of such actions of Oleg Konovalenko. The Flau also noted that, for its part, they are studying the situation and preparing prompt consideration of the issue at a meeting of the competent authorities of the Federation.

"Although the Flau has no direct influence on the election and dismissal of the leadership of territorial Federations, we assure you that we will do everything possible to find out all the circumstances and make a decision within our authority," the statement reads.

Context

A videoshowing the president of the Transcarpathian region Athletics Federation Oleg Konovalenko training in a uniform with the inscription Russia on his back was distributed on social networks. In another video, someone approaches him with the question: "what will we do with Transcarpathia" and he answers: "separate on ..."

