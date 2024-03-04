$41.340.03
The GUR hacked into the servers of the Russian Defense Ministry and obtained classified documents

Kyiv • UNN

 28595 views

Ukrainian intelligence has hacked into the servers of the Russian Ministry of Defense and obtained classified documents detailing military structures and personnel.

The GUR hacked into the servers of the Russian Defense Ministry and obtained classified documents

As a result of a cyberattack, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine hacked into the servers of the Russian Ministry of Defense and obtained secret enemy documents. UNN reports this with reference to the GUR. 

The cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have implemented another successful special operation against the aggressor state of Russia - as a result of a DDoS attack, they managed to gain access to the servers of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Now the Ukrainian intelligence service is in possession of the information security and encryption software used by the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as an array of secret service documents of the Russian Ministry of War

- the DIU said in a statement.

 These are orders, reports, instructions, reports and other documents that circulated among more than 2,000 structural units of the Russian security services.

 According to the DIU, the information obtained allows us to establish the full structure of the Russian Defense Ministry system and its links.

"The analysis of the data also helped to identify the generals, other senior managers of the structural units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as deputies, assistants, specialists - all those who used the software for electronic document management called "bureaucrat"," the DIU said. 

  The military intelligence of Ukraine, for example, has the official documents of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Timur Vadimovich Ivanov.

This deputy shoigu reportedly played an important role in making the cyberattack successful.

  Russia's work in cyberspace aimed at hindering and paralyzing the activities of law enforcement agencies and officials of the aggressor state responsible for the war against the Ukrainian people continues. To be continued

- Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.

Ukrainian hackers "hacked" the Russian program for controlling drones - GUR08.02.24, 13:39 • 23364 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
