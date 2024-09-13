The government supported the possibility of reducing the interest rate for business - through a combination of bank programs, in particular “5-7-9”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115597 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118141 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150413 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151072 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142132 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The government supported the possibility of reducing the interest rate for business - through a combination of bank programs, in particular “5-7-9”

The government supported the possibility of reducing the interest rate for business - through a combination of bank programs, in particular “5-7-9”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19891 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the possibility of reducing interest rates for businesses by combining government programs with banking programs. It also improved the mechanism for providing guarantees and introduced environmental standards for agricultural loans.

The Cabinet of Ministers will continue to look for ways to improve financial support for businesses. Currently, a number of government programs have received support; a government decree provides for a reduction in the interest rate.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

On September 13, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution “On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 28 of January 24, 2020”.

The resolution, in particular, provides for the possibility of reducing the interest rate for businesses by combining state support (programs 5-7-9) with partnership programs of authorized banks.

It also includes improvements to the mechanism for providing guarantees to authorized banks by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF);

The government also promises to introduce, as part of the 5-7-9 Program, “the terms of the World Bank's environmental and social standards when granting loans to agricultural enterprises.

AddendumAddendum

The terms of international cooperation on attracting affordable financing for Ukrainian businesses have been regulated, in particular, with the World Bank, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association, as well as within the framework of agreements with the IMF to balance support for small and medium-sized businesses with the fiscal capacity of the state, the Ministry of Finance portal reports.

To recap

Since the beginning of 2024 , Ukrainian entrepreneurs have received 14,645 soft loans worth UAH 55.2 billion under the 'Affordable Loans 5-7-9%' program. Most of the funds were allocated to agriculture and manufacturing.

NBU: Inflation will grow but remain moderate in the coming months12.09.24, 12:11 • 13135 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

