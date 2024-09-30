The Government has lifted the ban on the use of air conditioners in public institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers today, on September 30, canceled recommendations to impose restrictions on the use of air conditioners, outdoor lighting of buildings and adjacent territories by public authorities and government agencies, as well as outdoor lighting of buildings and adjacent territories. This is stated in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 910-r, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the deadline for recommendations on the establishment of restrictions on the use of air conditioners, outdoor lighting of buildings and adjacent territory by public authorities and state institutions has been postponed from December 31 to September 30, 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers also canceled recommendations to local governments to limit lighting on the road network and parks.

Recall

On June 7, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed state authorities to reduce electricity consumption, including the use of air conditioners.