The Government has amended the procedure for referring drivers for testing for alcohol and drug intoxication

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for referring drivers of vehicles for testing for alcohol, drug or other intoxication. In particular, in case of a positive test result, it is mandatory to confirm the presence of a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance by laboratory testing. This was announced by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports .

Amendments have been made to the Procedure for Referral of Vehicle Drivers for Examination to Detect the State of Alcohol, Drug or Other Intoxication or Being Under the Influence of Drugs Reducing Attention and Reaction Speed and Conducting Such Examination, - Melnychuk wrote.

Details

According to him, it is stipulated that the examination of a vehicle driver in a healthcare facility is carried out at any time of the day with the use of special technical means (legally regulated measuring equipment that meets the requirements of the legislation on metrology and metrological activities), tests for the content of a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance in the person's body.

In case of a positive test result, it is mandatory to confirm the presence of a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance by laboratory testing, - Melnychuk noted.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine excluded cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures from the list of particularly dangerous substances.