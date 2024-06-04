The government extended the deferral from conscription during mobilization: who is concerned

The government has extended the period of deferrals from conscription during mobilization for those liable for military service, which are provided by the Ministry of economy, from one to three months, government representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the government has amended resolution No. 516 "on extending the validity of deferrals from conscription during mobilization".

"It provides for the extension of the validity period of deferrals from conscription during mobilization granted to those liable for military service by the relevant decisions of the Ministry of economy in accordance with Resolution No. 76 (...) regarding the booking of those liable for military service for the period of mobilization for wartime, which did not end on the day of adoption of Resolution No. 516, automatically for three months (instead of one month, as previously provided)," Melnichuk said.

