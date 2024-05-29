The German government is considering restrictions on Chinese cars, the transport minister criticized

The introduction of duties on Chinese electric vehicles to protect European industry hinders fair competition. This was stated in the media by the minister of digital technologies and transport Volker Wessing, reports Euractiv and UNN.

Raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to protect European industry would be the wrong approach to promoting international competition, German Transport Minister Volker Vissing said.

I think the good thing is competition between technologies in the automotive industry. Global competition is an incentive for German manufacturers to create better and cheaper cars. And I'm not worried that the German auto industry won't stand up to this competition. Therefore, I am surprised that some people are now calling for limiting competition from the state. This has absolutely nothing to do with the market economy. the federal minister said.

At the same time, Vissing noted that competition should offer equal opportunities, and this "cannot be postponed due to government intervention.

According to the representative of the German government, the approach should always be to make competition fair.

I miss a thorough investigation by the EU Commission, which shows where competition is unfair. On this basis, the issue could be addressed. But just saying that we have a suspicion is not enough. Vissing said.