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The General Staff stated that the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2832 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces neutralized 1,750 occupiers and 1,742 drones. The General Staff recorded 204 combat engagements and 65 airstrikes.

The General Staff stated that the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel; six armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, and one multiple-launch rocket system were taken out of action, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's briefing.

Overall, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel. In addition, six armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one multiple-launch rocket system, three air defense systems, 13 ground robotic systems, 1,742 unmanned aerial vehicles, 527 vehicles, and five pieces of the enemy's specialized equipment were taken out of action 

- the briefing said.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, a total of 204 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 65 air strikes, including dropping 233 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,090 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,465 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

In Sumy region, the enemy subjected the populated areas of Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Sadky, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Mohrytsia, and Khrapivshchyna to artillery shelling. The areas of the populated areas of Sumy and Vakalivshchyna came under air strikes.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one UAV command post and one enemy command post.

On the North Slobozhanskyi front, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Sadky, Ryzhivka, and Korenok.

On the South Slobozhanskyi front, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Dovhenke, Lyman, Radkivka, Zakharivka, Rybalchyne, Ivashchyne, Dovzhanka, and Chuhunivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk, and Novoosynove.

Attempts to advance were halted on the Lyman front, where our defenders repelled nine attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Lyman, and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk front, the invaders launched seven attacks in the areas of Mykolaivka, Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Yurkivka and Fedorivka.

On the Kostiantynivka front, 16 attacks were recorded. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Raiske, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Kindrativka, and Ivanopillia.

On the Pokrovsk front, our defenders stopped 31 attacks—in the areas of Serhiivka,  Molodetske and toward Vilne, Kuchеровyi Yar, Novе Shakhove, Hannivka, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svitле, Bilytske, and Novo Hryshyne.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy launched three attacks toward the populated area of Ternove.

On the Huliaipole front, five invader attacks were repelled in the areas of Huliaipolske, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, and Shyroke.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the occupiers did not conduct any active offensive operations over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.

ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory04.10.26, 00:56 • 22473 views

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