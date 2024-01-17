ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

The flow of applicants has been reduced to zero: Yusov on the number of Ukrainians wishing to receive Russian passports

The flow of applicants has been reduced to zero: Yusov on the number of Ukrainians wishing to receive Russian passports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28253 views

The number of Ukrainians seeking Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories has dropped to zero, said Andriy Yusov of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He emphasized that people are being forced to obtain Russian passports, but not in the thousands as Russia had planned.

The flow of Ukrainians wishing to obtain Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories has been reduced to zero. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

As for passportization. The enemy has stopped providing public information even for its propaganda purposes. We are talking about the fact that the flow of people wishing (to obtain a Russian passport - ed.) has been reduced to zero

- Yusov said. 
Image

He emphasized that people are forced to get Russian passports, but we are not talking about thousands and tens of thousands of people, which is what the Russians set out to do.

Recall

The occupiers in TOT face opposition from people who refuse to accept passports, which affects plans to hold "presidential elections.

"Such a possibility exists, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia." Yusov on the new wave of mobilization in Russia

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

