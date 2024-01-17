The flow of applicants has been reduced to zero: Yusov on the number of Ukrainians wishing to receive Russian passports

The flow of Ukrainians wishing to obtain Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories has been reduced to zero. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

As for passportization. The enemy has stopped providing public information even for its propaganda purposes. We are talking about the fact that the flow of people wishing (to obtain a Russian passport - ed.) has been reduced to zero - Yusov said.

He emphasized that people are forced to get Russian passports, but we are not talking about thousands and tens of thousands of people, which is what the Russians set out to do.

Recall

The occupiers in TOT face opposition from people who refuse to accept passports, which affects plans to hold "presidential elections.

