The first visit of the IAEA mission to the substation, which was heavily damaged by Russian strikes, will take place next week

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its presence in Ukraine. It means that electrical substations, which are important for the safety of nuclear power plants, will also come under international monitoring. The first visit of the monitoring mission to one of the substations, which was heavily damaged by Russian shelling, will take place next week. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Russia, without striking nuclear power plants, threatens their safe operation by attacking energy infrastructure facilities. During the recent visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to Ukraine, meetings and negotiations with the country's top leadership, an agreement was reached that the IAEA will expand its functionality and expand its presence in Ukraine. The point is that electrical substations that are important for the safety of nuclear power plants, ensure power output or provide power to nuclear power plants from the grid if necessary, will also be subject to international monitoring. This will definitely have a positive impact on the state of nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine - Korikov said.

He noted that details are being worked out to implement this decision.

"The first visit of the monitoring mission to one of the substations, which was heavily damaged by Russian shelling, will take place next week," Korikov added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its assistance to Ukraine and take a more active position "to protect the status of vital energy infrastructure.