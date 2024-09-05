ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The first visit of the IAEA mission to the substation, which was heavily damaged by Russian strikes, will take place next week

The first visit of the IAEA mission to the substation, which was heavily damaged by Russian strikes, will take place next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50566 views

The IAEA will expand its presence in Ukraine to include monitoring of power substations important for the safety of nuclear power plants. The mission's first visit to the damaged substation will take place next week.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its presence in Ukraine. It means that electrical substations, which are important for the safety of nuclear power plants, will also come under international monitoring. The first visit of the monitoring mission to one of the substations, which was heavily damaged by Russian shelling, will take place next week. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Russia, without striking nuclear power plants, threatens their safe operation by attacking energy infrastructure facilities. During the recent visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to Ukraine, meetings and negotiations with the country's top leadership, an agreement was reached that the IAEA will expand its functionality and expand its presence in Ukraine. The point is that electrical substations that are important for the safety of nuclear power plants, ensure power output or provide power to nuclear power plants from the grid if necessary, will also be subject to international monitoring. This will definitely have a positive impact on the state of nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine

- Korikov said.

He noted that details are being worked out to implement this decision.

"The first visit of the monitoring mission to one of the substations, which was heavily damaged by Russian shelling, will take place next week," Korikov added.

Recall

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its assistance to Ukraine and take a more active position "to protect the status of vital energy infrastructure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

