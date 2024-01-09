The first "Shahed" with a jet engine was shot down in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine shoots down the first Shahed-238 jet drone with standard navigation and conventional weapons, capable of high-speed maneuvering over the country's territory.
The first Shahed-238 with a jet engine was shot down on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the military Sergei "Flash", reports UNN.
Details
The drone has a Chinese engine and flew at a speed of over 500 km/h. It has a combat payload and navigation similar to previous versions of the Shahed.
It is noted that in order to destroy this type of drone, mobile air defense groups will need man-portable air defense systems (Wasp, Needle, Stinger).
The expert notes that such drones can fly all over the country on a jet engine. In addition, they will reach Ukraine faster and can maneuver.
However, they don't have any unique weapons, just a regular charge. Navigation in the Shahed-238 is also standard.
8 out of 8 Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, Russia launched 51 missiles of various types - Zaluzhny08.01.24, 11:39 • 32362 views
Ukrainians should know that in addition to the sound of a moped in the sky, there is now the sound of an airplane. The good news is that we shot it down