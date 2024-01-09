The first "Shahed" with a jet engine was shot down in Ukraine

The first Shahed-238 with a jet engine was shot down on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the military Sergei "Flash", reports UNN.

Details

The drone has a Chinese engine and flew at a speed of over 500 km/h. It has a combat payload and navigation similar to previous versions of the Shahed.

It is noted that in order to destroy this type of drone, mobile air defense groups will need man-portable air defense systems (Wasp, Needle, Stinger).

The expert notes that such drones can fly all over the country on a jet engine. In addition, they will reach Ukraine faster and can maneuver.

However, they don't have any unique weapons, just a regular charge. Navigation in the Shahed-238 is also standard.

