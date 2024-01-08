8 out of 8 Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, Russia launched 51 missiles of various types - Zaluzhny

During a massive attack on the night of January 8, Russian troops launched 59 air attack weapons at Ukraine - 8 Shahed attack drones and 51 missiles of various types, destroying all 8 Shaheds and 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles. This was reported on Monday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, UNN reports.

On the night of January 8, 2024, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, air, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs. (...) Critical and civilian infrastructure, industrial and military facilities were attacked - Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, a total of 59 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded:

- 8 "Shahed-136/131" strike UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation;

- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region;

- 4 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area - Ryazan, Tambov);

- 24 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from Dzhankoy and Chauda areas to Crimea;

- 2 X-31P guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region).

"This time the enemy attacked different regions of Ukraine. In particular, it sent ballistic missiles to Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions," he said.

As a result, the defenders of the sky destroyed: 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs; 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles - Zaluzhny said.

