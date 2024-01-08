8 out of 8 Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, Russia launched 51 missiles of various types - Zaluzhny

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 28547 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105370 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133708 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133239 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173835 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279021 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42951 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100963 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100545 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102477 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58720 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 28547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247131 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257703 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23382 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133708 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105127 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105180 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121388 views
8 out of 8 Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, Russia launched 51 missiles of various types - Zaluzhny

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32358 views

Ukraine repelled a massive Russian attack, shooting down 8 drones and 18 missiles out of 59 launched. The targets were civilian and military facilities.

During a massive attack on the night of January 8, Russian troops launched 59 air attack weapons at Ukraine - 8 Shahed attack drones and 51 missiles of various types, destroying all 8 Shaheds and 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles. This was reported on Monday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, UNN reports.

On the night of January 8, 2024, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, air, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs. (...) Critical and civilian infrastructure, industrial and military facilities were attacked

- Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, a total of 59 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded:

- 8 "Shahed-136/131" strike UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation;

- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region;

- 4 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area - Ryazan, Tambov);

- 24 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from Dzhankoy and Chauda areas to Crimea;

- 2 X-31P guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region).

"This time the enemy attacked different regions of Ukraine. In particular, it sent ballistic missiles to Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions," he said.

As a result, the defenders of the sky destroyed: 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs; 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles

- Zaluzhny said.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down two russian missiles in Dnipro region in the morning08.01.24, 11:29 • 30639 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising