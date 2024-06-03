The final version of the new spelling may be published at the end of the Year - Institute of Ukrainian language

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38322 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100449 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143744 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148393 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243751 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172834 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164384 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75329 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110079 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34564 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47968 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234363 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221354 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38270 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24741 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30195 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110073 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112481 views
The final version of the new spelling may be published at the end of the Year - Institute of Ukrainian language

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28189 views

The final version of the new Ukrainian spelling may be made public at the end of this year after revision.

The new Ukrainian spelling is still being finalized and only at the end of this year will the final version of the new spelling be published. This was stated in an interview with Radio Liberty by the director of the Institute of Ukrainian language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, doctor of philology, Professor Pavel Gritsenko, writes UNN.

Details

"The Institute of the Ukrainian language, understanding the current situation, is now working to eliminate all the shortcomings that exist in spelling. We are preparing the text that should be available," Gritsenko said.

According to him, " spelling should be reduced, take away from it what concerns self-evident things that should not be given. That is why there is a spelling dictionary, which should be an appendix to spelling, where complex forms should be given, where you can easily find, find, refer to that source.

"According to the current legislation, now the spelling option that we will finalize will be submitted to the commission on language standards. And then she accepts and lets him into life. Now neither the Cabinet of ministers nor the Ministry of Education will be involved, and the National Academy of Sciences cap is no longer needed.

When asked when the spelling editing will be completed, Gritsenko noted that "the question is very appropriate, the question is relevant and, I think, here you just need to take a wide tape for a while and seal your mouths." "Do not discuss this issue until the Ukrainian spelling is ready. And it can be, at best, only until the end of this year. The option that we will discuss," Gritsenko said.

Ukraine to develop spelling of Crimean Tatar language by October24.02.24, 04:31 • 33603 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

