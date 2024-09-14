ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The European Commission is considering new options for sanctions against russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 98443 views

The European Commission has presented three new options for extending sanctions on the frozen assets of the russian Central Bank. The aim is to ensure that these assets are used to support the $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine.

The European Commission is considering new ways to extend sanctions against the assets of the russian central bank. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The European Commission presented three new options for extending sanctions against the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the russian federation to EU ambassadors.

These proposals are aimed at ensuring the continued use of these assets to support the $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine.

This initiative is an important part of the agreement reached by the G7 and EU leaders in June. Back then, it was decided to use the interest from russian assets frozen due to sanctions to finance assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself from a full-scale invasion by a terrorist country.

"A threat to European security": EU condemns Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, Borrell announces new sanctions

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Economy Politics News of the World

