The European Commission is considering new options for sanctions against russian assets

The European Commission is considering new ways to extend sanctions against the assets of the russian central bank. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The European Commission presented three new options for extending sanctions against the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the russian federation to EU ambassadors.

These proposals are aimed at ensuring the continued use of these assets to support the $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine.

This initiative is an important part of the agreement reached by the G7 and EU leaders in June. Back then, it was decided to use the interest from russian assets frozen due to sanctions to finance assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself from a full-scale invasion by a terrorist country.

