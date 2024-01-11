The enemy's fake about the impossibility of getting to a doctor without a military ID card is refuted

Russian Telegram channels, referring to a non-existent resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, are spreading information that it is impossible to get to a doctor in Ukraine without a military ID. This fake was denied by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

In one of Kyiv's hospitals, an announcement was posted stating that, according to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 147 of December 26, 2023, the registry will not issue vouchers to doctors without a military ID card from January 1, 2024. A photo of this announcement is being shared on Russian Telegram channels, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers resolution referred to by the propagandists does not exist. At the same time, the posts do not specify in which hospital the photo of the "announcement" was taken, which also indicates disinformation.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russians have launched a new fake on social media that men in Chernihiv are allegedly lured to military enlistment offices with the promise of "help for people in difficult life circumstances.

Moreover, not all men are liable for military service. Therefore, the requirement for everyone to have a military ID is completely illogical.

Occupants in the TOT created fake universities on the basis of seized premises of Ukrainian universities - The Resistance Center