What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The enemy's fake about the impossibility of getting to a doctor without a military ID card is refuted

Kyiv

 • 26021 views

The Center for Strategic Communications refutes the fake information spread by Russian channels that a military ID is required to access medical services in Ukraine.

Russian Telegram channels, referring to a non-existent resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, are spreading information that it is impossible to get to a doctor in Ukraine without a military ID. This fake was denied by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

In one of Kyiv's hospitals, an announcement was posted stating that, according to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 147 of December 26, 2023, the registry will not issue vouchers to doctors without a military ID card from January 1, 2024. A photo of this announcement is being shared on Russian Telegram channels,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers resolution referred to by the propagandists does not exist. At the same time, the posts do not specify in which hospital the photo of the "announcement" was taken, which also indicates disinformation.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russians have launched a new fake on social media that men in Chernihiv are allegedly lured to military enlistment offices with the promise of "help for people in difficult life circumstances.

Moreover, not all men are liable for military service. Therefore, the requirement for everyone to have a military ID is completely illogical.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Society

