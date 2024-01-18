The enemy focused its main efforts on pushing Ukrainian Armed Forces units out of Kupianske forest and capturing Synkivka - Syryske

The enemy has focused its main efforts on pushing our units out of the Kupyansky forest and capturing Synkivka. This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, who visited military units in the Kupyansk direction, UNN reports.

The situation in this sector remains tense. The enemy does not stop active assault operations and intense fire. The enemy has focused its main efforts on pushing our units out of Kupyansky forest and capturing Synkivka," said Syryskyi.

Directly on the ground, he heard reports from commanders on the current situation and the nature of the enemy's actions.