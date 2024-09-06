Enemy continues to attack Kherson region with drones: in Kherson dropped explosives on a bus, wounded a man in Kindiyka

There are new victims of Russian drone attacks in Kherson and the region. The enemy dropped explosives on a minibus in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and attacked a local resident in Kindiyka with a drone. This was reported by the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, a 38 bus was attacked while parked at the final stop in Dniprovskyi district of the city. The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on public transportation. By a lucky coincidence, there were no passengers inside the bus. The driver received minor injuries. He turned to doctors himself," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to the RMA, in the morning in Kindiyka, the Russian army attacked a local resident with a drone. "As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 55-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg injury. He went to the hospital on his own. He is being provided with medical assistance," the RMA wrote in Telegram.

Addendum

According to Mrochko, another wounded woman from Komyshany was also taken to a Kherson hospital. A 77-year-old woman sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. The victim was on the street during the hostile shelling. Earlier, one woman was reported wounded in Komyshany due to a Russian attack.

