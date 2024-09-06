ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122380 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199735 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154263 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143105 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Enemy continues to attack Kherson region with drones: in Kherson dropped explosives on a bus, wounded a man in Kindiyka

Enemy continues to attack Kherson region with drones: in Kherson dropped explosives on a bus, wounded a man in Kindiyka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18192 views

Three people were injured in Kherson and the region as a result of Russian drone attacks. The enemy dropped explosives on a minibus in Dniprovsky district, attacked a local resident in Kindiyka and shelled Komyshany.

There are new victims of Russian drone attacks in Kherson and the region. The enemy dropped explosives on a minibus in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and attacked a local resident in Kindiyka with a drone. This was reported by the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, a 38 bus was attacked while parked at the final stop in Dniprovskyi district of the city. The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on public transportation. By a lucky coincidence, there were no passengers inside the bus. The driver received minor injuries. He turned to doctors himself," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to the RMA, in the morning in Kindiyka, the Russian army attacked a local resident with a drone. "As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 55-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg injury. He went to the hospital on his own. He is being provided with medical assistance," the RMA wrote in Telegram.

Addendum

According to Mrochko, another wounded woman from Komyshany was also taken to a Kherson hospital. A 77-year-old woman sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. The victim was on the street during the hostile shelling. Earlier, one woman was reported wounded in Komyshany due to a Russian attack.

Russian troops attacked Komyshany in Kherson region in the morning: a woman was wounded06.09.24, 11:16 • 17642 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

