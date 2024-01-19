The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region 85 times in 24 hours: attacked with drones and fired with air shells

Russian troops fired 85 times at localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, in particular, they attacked Orikhiv from the air. There are reports of the destruction of houses. This was reported on Friday by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

The enemy struck 85 times at 20 localities in Zaporizhzhya region - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

The occupiers shelled Orikhiv and Robotyne with 8 aerial missiles, fired 5 MLRS at Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoivanivka, and attacked Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Robotyne and Hirke with 16 drones.

56 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Temyrivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove and other towns and villages on the frontline.

"There were 7 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat an entire entrance of an apartment building was destroyed as a result of a strike on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

