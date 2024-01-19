Russians attacked 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: one person killed, two wounded

Russian troops shelled 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. A 57-year-old woman was killed and two men were wounded in a strike on Kupyansk. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 20 localities of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, in particular: Stohnii, Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Nesterne of Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district.

The enemy launched an air strike near the settlements of Vovchansk, Mykolaivka in Chuhuiv district; Holubivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka in Kupyansk district.

At about 08:30 the enemy fired on Kupyansk. The type of weapon was a Pion self-propelled artillery system. As a result of the attack, a 57-year-old woman died, two men aged 56 and 62 were wounded. The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition. A multi-storey building was damaged - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Appendix

The head of the JMA also said that yesterday at about 16:30 a.m. a 53-year-old man exploded on an unknown explosive device in Donets village, Izium district. The victim was killed.

