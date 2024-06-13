The enemy attacked Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones: 16 explosions were heard

On the night of June 13 and this morning, Russian troops fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA on Thursday, according to UNN.

Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Velykopysarivska community: enemy quadcopter-type UAVs dropped VOG type munitions (2 explosions). There was also artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Seredyna Budska community: an attack by an enemy FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).



Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.



