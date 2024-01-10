ukenru
Actual
The desire to attack is a national idea of modern russia: Podoliak explains why it is impossible to negotiate with russia

The desire to attack is a national idea of modern russia: Podoliak explains why it is impossible to negotiate with russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21676 views

Podolyak also emphasized that the problem with russia is not only the conventional "putin" or "federal propaganda," but also the fact that the desire to kill is totally dominant in russian society.

Until Russia loses the war in Ukraine and ceases to exist in its current format, the world has no chance of reaching an agreement with moscow. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

Details 

The unconditional and absolute desire to kill, attack, assault, seize, rape and destroy others, while demonstrating maximum hatred for democracies and freedoms, is the only "national idea of modern russia." This is what sociological research by the University of Chicago (NORC) shows

- Podolyak said.

He emphasized that it is no longer possible to conduct civilized negotiations with russia, as it is impossible to find a compromise with Russia today.

At least until russia loses and ceases to exist in the current political/aggressive format

- explained the Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office.

Addendum

Podolyak also emphasized that the problem with Russia is not only the conventional "Putin," "federal propaganda," raw material money, and oligarchic conspiracy, but also the fact that the desire to kill is totally dominant in Russian society.

It is time to fully realize and accept this. And not just to accept, but to draw the right conclusions about our own (democratic) future, about the rules, about stability, about guarantees of Euro-Atlantic security, about international law, about the fundamental right to freedom and life..

- Mykhailo Podolyak summarized.

Recall

Russian dictator Putin maintains domestic support for his regime and the war in Ukraine, despite poor economic conditions and declining living standards in Russia. 

This is evidenced by a survey of the Russian public conducted by the National Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Chicago.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

