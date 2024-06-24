The enemy does not fully control Novoaleksandrovka in the Pokrovsky direction. Heavy fighting is currently taking place on the streets of the village, the 110th separate Mechanized Brigade named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko said in a statement on Facebook .

"The deepstate resource published information about the alleged complete occupation by the enemy of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Pokrovsky direction. Later, this" news " was picked up and published on their resources by a number of media outlets.

The specified information about the complete occupation of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka by the enemy does not correspond to reality!!!",- the message says.

The brigade pointed out that a significant part of Novoaleksandrovka is occupied by the invaders, but not all of it. as noted, the enemy does not fully control the settlement. heavy fighting is currently taking place on its streets.

"The superior enemy is rushing furiously, but the fighters of the 110th separate Mechanized Brigade, together with adjacent units, are holding back its wild onslaught with super-forces. the part of the settlement that the enemy broke into is under our fire control. All measures are being taken to dislodge the invaders from there. Fighting continues, the situation is under the control of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the military stressed.

Earlier, Deep State stated that on the front line, terrorist forces advanced in Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, near Novopokrovsky and Vladimirovka.