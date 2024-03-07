The death of Galina Hutchins: the prop master of the movie "Rust" was found guilty of manslaughter

In the United States, a jury found guilty of manslaughter in the manslaughter of the cameraman of the film "Rust" Galina Hutchins props Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, writes UNN with reference to euronews.

The jury believed that it was her fault that a live cartridge ended up in the revolver that Alec Baldwin used to kill Hutchins and wound the movie's director, Joel Sousa.

The prosecution presented evidence at trial that Gutierrez-Reed took a box of her own live ammunition with her to the shooting and it accidentally got mixed with blanks.

The defense argued in court that Gutierrez-Reed was made a "scapegoat" and the prosecution failed to prove that she was solely responsible for Hutchins' death. Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison.

Alec Baldwin, producer and performer of the main role in the movie, will also face trial on charges of manslaughter. However, the American media suggests that after the guilty verdict, it will be easier for the prop actor to convince the jury of his innocence.

In October 2021, American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a 42-year-old woman while filming Rust in New Mexico in the United States, killing her. The deceased turned out to be cameraman Galina Hutchins. She is of Ukrainian descent.