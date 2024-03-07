The death of Galina Hutchins: the prop master of the movie "Rust" was found guilty of manslaughter

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22576 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 78517 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54361 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 237649 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208565 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182609 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250273 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156164 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371861 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26495 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 78517 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 237649 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190603 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208565 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15083 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23668 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23984 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50217 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57723 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The death of Galina Hutchins: the prop master of the movie "Rust" was found guilty of manslaughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25955 views

A jury found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of manslaughter in the murder of cinematographer Halina Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust.

The death of Galina Hutchins: the prop master of the movie "Rust" was found guilty of manslaughter

In the United States, a jury found guilty of manslaughter in the manslaughter of the cameraman of the film "Rust" Galina Hutchins props Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, writes UNN with reference to euronews.

Details

The jury believed that it was her fault that a live cartridge ended up in the revolver that Alec Baldwin used to kill Hutchins and wound the movie's director, Joel Sousa.

The prosecution presented evidence at trial that Gutierrez-Reed took a box of her own live ammunition with her to the shooting and it accidentally got mixed with blanks.

The defense argued in court that Gutierrez-Reed was made a "scapegoat" and the prosecution failed to prove that she was solely responsible for Hutchins' death. Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison.

Alec Baldwin, producer and performer of the main role in the movie, will also face trial on charges of manslaughter. However, the American media suggests that after the guilty verdict, it will be easier for the prop actor to convince the jury of his innocence.

Supplement

In October 2021, American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a 42-year-old woman while filming Rust in New Mexico in the United States, killing her. The deceased turned out to be cameraman Galina Hutchins. She is of Ukrainian descent.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14