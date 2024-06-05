The court left a bail of 12 million UAH for MP Klochko

The appeals chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court upheld a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million for MP Andriy Klochko. About it UNN reports with reference to SAP.

On June 5, 2024, the VAKS Appeals Chamber upheld the measure of restraint applied to the current people's deputy of Ukraine suspected of illegal enrichment for more than UAH 11 million - the message says.

The SAPO recalled that the investigating judge VAKS applied a preventive measure to the person in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million. in addition, the suspect is assigned appropriate procedural duties.

"The term of validity of the duties assigned to the suspect is until 10.07.2024," the report says.

Addition

NABU and SAPO reported suspicion of illegal enrichment for UAH 11 million to the current MP Andriy Klochko.