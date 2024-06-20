ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The council took note of Lubinets ' annual report on the state of respect for and protection of human rights and freedoms in 2023

Kyiv

 • 19509 views

The Verkhovna Rada took note of the annual report of the Commissioner for human rights on the state of observance and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms in Ukraine in 2023 and recommended that state bodies take measures to properly ensure the implementation of human rights and freedoms.

The council took note of Lubinets ' annual report on the state of respect for and protection of human rights and freedoms in 2023

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resolution, which took note of the annual report submitted by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on the state of observance and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms in Ukraine in 2023. The parliamentarians also recommended that the Cabinet of ministers, state authorities and local self-government bodies take measures within their competence to properly ensure the implementation of human rights and freedoms. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and draft resolution No. 11164.

Details

"No. 11164 - resolution on the annual report of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights on the state of observance and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms in Ukraine in 2023 (259)," Zheleznyak said.

"Take note of the annual report submitted by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights on the state of observance and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms in Ukraine in 2023," the resolution says.

The deputies also recommended that the Cabinet of ministers, other state authorities and local self-government bodies consider the recommendations given in the report and take measures within their competence to properly ensure the implementation of human rights and freedoms.

Addition

In April, Dmytro Lubinets presented to the committee on Human Rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, national minorities and international relations an annual report on the state of observance and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms in Ukraine in 2023.

In particular, it notes that the basis for its creation was 95,796 appeals (42,485 – in 2022).

In the report - statistics of appeals from each region of Ukraine, from which they were received by the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine. In the top – Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kiev and Odessa regions. The key categories of applicants in 2023 were family members of military personnel, IDPs, family representatives in the interests of a third party, military personnel and persons with disabilities.

"During the year, we managed to restore the rights of 54,149 people, work out 2,731 draft regulatory legal acts, and carry out 3,148 monitoring visits," Lubinets said.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has updated the list of rights and freedomsthat may be restricted to people in Ukraine , and notified the European Council about this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

