The Coordination Headquarters discussed the liberation of Azov soldiers from Russian captivity

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103628 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113756 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144109 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140537 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285000 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178301 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167311 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148895 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35276 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38630 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49318 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69010 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 35427 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103629 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237265 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262432 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69010 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144110 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107476 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123538 views
The Coordination Headquarters discussed the liberation of Azov soldiers from Russian captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83099 views

The Ukrainian Coordination Center for Prisoners of War held a meeting to discuss the release of Azov fighters from Russian captivity and the consequences of the shelling of Olenivka.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held a meeting with an association of families of defenders who suffered from a Russian terrorist attack in the Olenivska colony. During the meeting, issues related to the liberation of the Azov defenders from enemy captivity were discussed. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held a meeting with an association of families of defenders who suffered as a result of Russia's war crime in the Olenivska colony,

- the statement said.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that almost a year and a half ago, Russia committed a massacre of captured Azov soldiers in Olenivka. 53 defenders of Mariupol were killed in a horrific terrorist attack by the occupiers, and 130 others were injured.

During the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to the liberation of Azov people from enemy captivity, the dissemination of evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, and the mechanisms for punishing the aggressor country for the terrorist attack,

- the statement said.

Addendum

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Ukraine is looking for new mechanisms to release Ukrainians from Russian captivity. He also emphasized that  it is crucial to release all prisoners, especially those held in Olenivka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

