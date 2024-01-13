The Coordination Headquarters discussed the liberation of Azov soldiers from Russian captivity

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held a meeting with an association of families of defenders who suffered from a Russian terrorist attack in the Olenivska colony. During the meeting, issues related to the liberation of the Azov defenders from enemy captivity were discussed. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held a meeting with an association of families of defenders who suffered as a result of Russia's war crime in the Olenivska colony, - the statement said.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that almost a year and a half ago, Russia committed a massacre of captured Azov soldiers in Olenivka. 53 defenders of Mariupol were killed in a horrific terrorist attack by the occupiers, and 130 others were injured.

During the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to the liberation of Azov people from enemy captivity, the dissemination of evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, and the mechanisms for punishing the aggressor country for the terrorist attack, - the statement said.

Addendum

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Ukraine is looking for new mechanisms to release Ukrainians from Russian captivity. He also emphasized that it is crucial to release all prisoners, especially those held in Olenivka.