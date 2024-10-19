The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told a touching story of saving a girl whose mother became a posthumous donor
Kyiv • UNN
A girl with a rare disease called Wilson-Konovalov's disease received an urgent liver transplant from her military uncle. A year ago, Polina's mother became a posthumous organ donor, saving four people.
The National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation told the story of Polina, a girl whose mother became a posthumous donor last year, UNN reports.
"Polina is 13 years old. Last year, her mother became a posthumous organ donor - liver, kidneys and heart - and saved four strangers. Unfortunately, in July 2024, Polina was urgently hospitalized at the Kyiv Children's Regional Hospital with symptoms of severe jaundice, impaired consciousness and ascites (the volume of evacuated fluid was up to 10 liters)," the Center said.
After the examination, the girl was diagnosed with Wilson-Konovalov disease, which is a rare hereditary disease in which there is an excessive accumulation of copper in organs and tissues. This leads to various disorders of the liver, nervous system, cognitive impairment, kidney failure, etc.
"The girl needed an urgent liver transplant. Luckily, Polina's uncle Ivan, who is an active serviceman and serves in the National Guard of Ukraine, was a suitable family donor for her. Without hesitation, Ivan agreed to the donation. On the second day after the transplant, while still in the intensive care unit, Polina was able to get out of bed and quickly began to recover. Now the girl has been discharged from the Center's hospital and is undergoing regular health monitoring," the National Research Center of Surgery and Transplantation said.
The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about unique extractors created by Ukrainian volunteers03.10.24, 15:39 • 15256 views