Budget Committee approved an increase in budget expenditures by UAH 500 billion: what is envisaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218022 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163617 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145619 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105224 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 89461 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107634 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104472 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 77096 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62772 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210455 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 43492 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154186 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153181 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157102 views
Actual
Budget Committee approved an increase in budget expenditures by UAH 500 billion: what is envisaged

Budget Committee approved an increase in budget expenditures by UAH 500 billion: what is envisaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55634 views

The Budget Committee recommended approving draft law No. 11417 on increasing budget expenditures by UAH 500 billion. The main sources of funding are: spending cuts, additional domestic government bonds, and over-execution of taxes.

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has recommended approving draft law No. 11417 on increasing state budget expenditures for 2024 by UAH 500 billion, according to the deputies, UNN reports.

Details

"The Parliamentary Committee on Budget supported this version and recommended to adopt the draft law as a basis and as a whole. Thus, instead of UAH 125 billion in 2024, we may (possibly) receive UAH 30 billion from tax increases. At the same time, the needs of the security and defense sector (which are covered only by domestic revenues) remain at almost UAH 500 billion," the head of the Budget Committee, MP Roksolana Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.

"The Budget Committee recommended to approve the revised text of draft law No. 11417 on increasing budget expenditures by UAH 500 billion immediately. There were 25 votes in favor. There was a difficult discussion at the Budget Committee. The government asked for the whole bill and immediately with changes. Several MPs from different factions, including me, either proposed to make more changes or to put it only as a basis with the right to submit amendments. Including to reduce funding for cashback, the marathon and the Rada channel. And many other proposals. But the decision as a whole can be blocked in the hall by any deputy, and then we will go to the second reading," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak added on Telegram.

What changes are proposed

Zheleznyak, citing data from the head of the Budget Committee, said that the new changes set out in the committee's decision were within the scope of the new amendments:

- About UAH 115.4 billion - reduction of expenditures on servicing and repayment of the state debt (in the government version it was UAH 125.6 billion)

- An additional UAH 216 billion is planned to be raised from the placement of domestic government bonds (UAH 160 billion was planned in the government's version)

- Additionally, we receive about UAH 100 billion from the overfulfillment of taxes and fees (and previously planned - UAH 76 billion)

- Revenues from excise taxes on fuel and tobacco amounted to UAH 12.7 billion (UAH 13.7 billion in the previous year)

- About UAH 30 billion are expected revenues from the new tax changes (UAH 125 billion was planned)

- Reduction/abandonment of new expenditures in the general and special funds by UAH 25.5 billion

The main items of spending cuts, according to the published data:

- UAH 11.2 billion - from the Ministry of Strategic Industry (from the "defense industry development" program). These are funds from the so-called "military personal income tax". At the same time, the Ministry still has funds for this program in the general fund - UAH 7.7 billion per year plus the balance of the "military personal income tax" accumulated since the beginning of the year in the special fund - about UAH 32 billion),

- UAH 8.6 billion - unused funds of the Ministry of Social Policy (the budgeted plan exceeded actual expenditures for 8 months of the year),

- UAH 4.5 billion - refused to replenish the Reserve Fund, which was included in the government's version (in August, the government had already made a redistribution of almost UAH 30 billion to the Reserve Fund from the debt service program and others),

- UAH 1 billion - other cuts due to cost savings in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, the NACP (on political party financing), the Ministry of Reintegration, the Ministry of Recovery, the CEC (on local elections), and others,

- UAH 662.2 million from the State Customs Service,

- UAH 227.8 million - reduced expenditures on the maintenance of government agencies (CMU, State Food and Consumer Service, State Statistics Service, HACC, High Court of Intellectual Property, State Geological Survey, State Maritime and Water Transport Service, State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, State Agency for Tourism, State Aviation Service, State Agency of Ukraine for Tax Administration, State Debt Management Agency, State Financial Monitoring Service, NADS, etc.)

At the same time, according to the published data, expenditures on public debt servicing have been restored in the amount of +UAH 14.9 billion, as in August (after the registration of draft law 11417), UAH 24.5 billion was allocated from debt servicing to the Reserve Fund of the State Budget.

Also, as indicated, a new subvention is proposed for local governments (+ UAH 2 billion) for meals for primary school students.

"It is proposed to change the principle of distribution of the military personal income tax for three months of 2024: now only 25% of the military personal income tax goes to the general fund of the state budget, it is proposed to increase this share to 59%, and to leave 41% for the special fund and cancel the allocation of the military personal income tax to the Ministry of Strategic Industries (I wrote above that this will increase the budget resource for the Armed Forces and other military by UAH 11.2 billion)," Zheleznyak wrote.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising